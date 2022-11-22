WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 204 PM CST Tue Nov 22 2022 ...Strong storm system may bring snow accumulations to portions of the South Plains and extreme southern Texas Panhandle on Friday... A strong upper level storm system is expected to move over the area from late Thursday through the day on Friday. Precipitation may start off as rain or rain mixed with snow late on Thursday but will quickly switch over to snow early Friday morning for the extreme southwestern Texas Panhandle. A rain\/snow mix is expected for a longer period of time for the remainder of the South Plains before turning to mostly snow later on Friday morning. Areas off the caprock will most likely see mostly rain with little snowfall. Accumulating snowfall may make travel difficult on Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather