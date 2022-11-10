WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1002 PM CST Thu Nov 10 2022

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.

* WHERE...The far south Texas Panhandle, the Rolling Plains, and the

South Plains.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to

drip slowly.

