WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 27, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

613 PM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN CHILDRESS AND NORTHERN COTTLE COUNTIES...

At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of

Cee Vee, or 11 miles south of Childress, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Childress, Cee Vee, Tell and Kirkland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

