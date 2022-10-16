WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

124 AM CDT Sun Oct 16 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTH CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES...

At 123 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hart, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Dimmitt, Hart and Springlake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather