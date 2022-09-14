WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

715 PM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bailey

and southwestern Lamb Counties through 745 PM CDT...

At 715 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Enochs, or 12 miles north of Morton, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Needmore, Enochs, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge and Bula.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3411 10263 3383 10248 3383 10278 3400 10284

TIME...MOT...LOC 0015Z 244DEG 8KT 3391 10273

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather