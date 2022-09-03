WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 229 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...NORTHWESTERN LYNN...NORTHEASTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES... At 229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Slide, or 14 miles southwest of Lubbock, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Meadow, Ropesville and New Home. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather