WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 725 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUBBOCK AND EASTERN LYNN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN KENT...WESTERN DICKENS...GARZA AND CROSBY COUNTIES... At 724 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcadoo to 6 miles east of Grassland, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Post, Crosbyton, Spur, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Kalgary, Caprock, Southland, Justiceburg and Mcadoo. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.