WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 433 PM CDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Bailey and southwestern Lamb Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 432 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Earth to Needmore. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Littlefield, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Needmore, Fieldton, Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge, Bula and Enochs. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3402 10216 3383 10239 3383 10276 3413 10282 3427 10247 TIME...MOT...LOC 2132Z 324DEG 13KT 3419 10240 3406 10274 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SHERMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT\/645 PM MDT\/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves. * WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT \/645 PM MDT\/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 436 PM CDT \/336 PM MDT\/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Herds Pass Draw, Sandia Creek, Ninemile Draw, Canyon Creek, Cherry Creek, Toyah Creek and Salt Draw. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Kent, Balmorhea, Plateau and Balmorhea Lake. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____