WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Lubbock TX 144 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following county, Kent. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. An estimated 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding especially along State Highways 70 and 208 as well as US Highway 380. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Jayton, Girard and Clairemont. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.