WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

757 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM CDT this evening for portions

of Garza and Kent Counties.

The heavy rain has ended and additional flooding is no longer

expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures. Additional rain may move into the area later tonight,

which could exacerbate flooding concerns again.

