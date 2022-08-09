WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 410 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lubbock and northwestern Lynn Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 410 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Slide, or 10 miles south of Lubbock, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Slaton, Wolfforth, Slide, Woodrow, Wilson and New Home. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3335 10207 3352 10200 3347 10165 3322 10175 TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 288DEG 15KT 3342 10195 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather