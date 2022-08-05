WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 830 PM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Motley and west central Cottle Counties through 900 PM CDT... At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Cee Vee, or 15 miles west of Paducah. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Motley and west central Cottle Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3420 10048 3398 10048 3398 10073 3420 10073 TIME...MOT...LOC 0129Z 094DEG 3KT 3408 10056 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather