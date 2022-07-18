WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 906 PM CDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 111 degrees expected. * WHERE...Dickens and Kent Counties. * WHEN...From Noon to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115 degrees possible. * WHERE...Cottle, King and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather