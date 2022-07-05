WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

401 PM CDT Tue Jul 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lubbock

County through 430 PM CDT...

At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lubbock, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lubbock, Idalou, Lubbock International Airport, Texas Tech

University, Downtown Lubbock, Lubbock South Plains Mall, New Deal and

Lubbock Science Spectrum.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3345 10177 3348 10198 3380 10195 3374 10164

TIME...MOT...LOC 2101Z 192DEG 17KT 3354 10186

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

