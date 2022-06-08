WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 845 AM CDT.

* At 814 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of South Plains to 7 miles north

of Northfield, moving southeast at 70 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Valley

Schools, Mackenzie Reservoir, Brice, Lakeview and Plaska Community.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT

FOR FLOYD...MOTLEY...HALE AND LAMB COUNTIES...

At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Flomot to 6 miles west of Olton,

moving southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Plainview, Littlefield, Floydada, Abernathy, Hale Center, Olton,

Earth, Matador, Lockney, Petersburg, Amherst, Cotton Center,

Fieldton, Spade, South Plains, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Halfway and

Northfield.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather