WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

245 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Hockley and Terry Counties.

* WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is

imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar and West Texas Mesonets

continued to indicate moderate to heavy rain due to slow-

moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely in the

advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen,

mainly in Hockley County.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

eastern Hockley County, with lesser amounts elsewhere.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Levelland, Brownfield, Sundown, Anton, Locketville, Tokio,

Whitharral, Meadow, Smyer, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke

West.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather