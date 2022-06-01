WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1039 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of northwest Texas, including the following

county, Motley.

* WHEN...Until 100 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1036 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in and around the city of Matador and along Highway

70 between between Turkey and Matador. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Matador.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following counties, Briscoe and Hall.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

- At 1040 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park and Valley Schools.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTY...

At 1041 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate

is 0.25 to 0.75 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Caprock Canyon State Park.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

