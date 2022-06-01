WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 802 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Prairie Dog Town Fork Red River near Childress 10N affecting Childress County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Prairie Dog Town Fork Red River near Childress 10N. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.8 feet Monday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Wheeler and east central Gray Counties through 845 AM CDT... At 803 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kellerville, or 19 miles northwest of Shamrock, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Shamrock, Wheeler, New Mobeetie, Twitty, Lela, Kellerville and Mobeetie. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3518 10020 3528 10066 3552 10063 3560 10019 TIME...MOT...LOC 1303Z 279DEG 26KT 3539 10053 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather