WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

211 AM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 215 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR NORTHERN COTTLE, CENTRAL FLOYD AND NORTHERN MOTLEY COUNTIES...

The threat for additional heavy rain has ended and flooding is no

longer expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

_____

