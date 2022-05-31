WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Cottle County in northwestern Texas...

* Until 1000 PM CDT.

* At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast

of Tell, or 7 miles south of Childress, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Childress, Tell and Kirkland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

