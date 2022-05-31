WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

533 PM CDT Tue May 31 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CHILDRESS AND NORTHERN HALL COUNTIES...

At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Memphis, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Memphis and Lakeview.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRISCOE CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH

COTTLE CROSBY DICKENS

DONLEY FLOYD FOARD

GARZA HALL HARDEMAN

KENT KING MOTLEY

WHEELER WILBARGER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WHEELER...COLLINGSWORTH AND SOUTHEASTERN DONLEY

COUNTIES...

At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wellington,

moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Wellington, Shamrock, Dodson, Lutie, Twitty, Dozier, Lela, Samnorwood

and Quail.

