WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern King County in northwestern Texas... Northeastern Stonewall County in northwestern Texas... * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 858 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Swenson, or 10 miles northwest of Aspermont, moving east at 30 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR LOCATIONS BETWEEN GUTHRIE AND ASPERMONT. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include... Us-380 Near The Haskell-Stonewall County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather