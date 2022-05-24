WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 526 PM CDT Tue May 24 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN LUBBOCK...NORTHERN LYNN...EASTERN TERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES... At 526 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Woodrow to 5 miles west of Brownfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Lubbock, Brownfield, Slaton, Wolfforth, Ransom Canyon, Lubbock South Plains Mall, Locketville, Slide, Woodrow, Meadow, Wilson, Buffalo Springs, Ropesville, New Home and Lubbock Science Spectrum. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Northwestern Glasscock County in western Texas... Ector County in western Texas... Midland County in western Texas... Southeastern Martin County in western Texas... Northeastern Crane County in western Texas... Northwestern Upton County in western Texas... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 525 PM CDT, a line of blowing dust extending from Notrees to near Midland International Air and Space Port, or near Midland, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Less than one half mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 99 and 160. Midland, Odessa, Greenwood, Stanton, Midland International Air and Space Port, West Odessa, Cotton Flat, Warfield, Midland Airpark, Skywest Airport, Courtney, Odessa Schlemeyer Field, Penwell, Spraberry and Pleasant Farms. Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN COCHRAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. northwestern Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR HOCKLEY COUNTY... extending from 5 miles west of Anton to 5 miles east of Levelland to 3 miles west of Locketville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Levelland, Sundown, Anton, Whitharral, Smyer and Opdyke West. The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Brown County in west central Texas... Southeastern Coleman County in west central Texas... * At 526 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Trickham, moving east at 25 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BROOKESMITH, BANGS, BROWNWOOD, EARLY AND BOWE. HAZARD...Three inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Brookesmith around 540 PM CDT. Bangs around 545 PM CDT. Brownwood around 600 PM CDT. Camp Bowie around 605 PM CDT. Early around 610 PM CDT. Zephyr around 625 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Indian Creek. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cameron, central Jefferson Davis, southern Calcasieu Parishes in southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Orange Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 528 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Rockefeller Wildlife Range to 13 miles south of Johnsons Bayou. Movement was north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lake Charles, Sulphur, Orange, Cameron, Westlake, West Orange, Welsh, Vinton, Iowa, Fenton, Grand Lake, Hayes, Johnsons Bayou, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Sabine National Wildlife, Grand Chenier, Moss Bluff, Hacketts Corner and Toomey. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 875. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 59. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2973 9301 2977 9319 2978 9327 2976 9334 2977 9334 2979 9332 2980 9333 2980 9335 2976 9335 2977 9348 2974 9374 2991 9377 2997 9376 2999 9378 3016 9381 3040 9274 2971 9274 2968 9289 TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 176DEG 47KT 2976 9282 2958 9363 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH FOR NORTHEASTERN ECTOR...SOUTHEASTERN ANDREWS...MIDLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES... At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Midland, Greenwood, Midland International Air and Space Port, Cotton Flat, Warfield, Midland Airpark and Skywest Airport. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 126 and 149. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANDREWS AND SOUTHWESTERN MARTIN COUNTIES... At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of Midland, moving east at 25 mph. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Andrews and southwestern Martin Counties.