WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1057 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY AND

SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT

FOR CHILDRESS AND EASTERN COTTLE COUNTIES...

At 1056 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 5 miles north of Childress to 7 miles southwest of

Goodlett to 10 miles west of Crowell, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Childress, Chalk, Tell, Kirkland, Swearingen and Hackberry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather