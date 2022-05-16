WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas...

Northeastern Motley County in northwestern Texas...

Cottle County in northwestern Texas...

Southeastern Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

* At 1030 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles northeast of Northfield to 7 miles west of

Swearingen to near Chalk, moving northeast at 45 mph. At 1020 PM,

a West Texas Mesonet near Northfield measured a wind gust to 61

mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...

Childress, Paducah, Cee Vee, Tell, Kirkland, Northfield, Delwin,

Chalk, Swearingen, Hackberry and Estelline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

