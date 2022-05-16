WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 930 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR KENT...DICKENS...FLOYD...GARZA...CROSBY AND MOTLEY COUNTIES... At 930 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Floydada to Mcadoo to 3 miles northwest of Justiceburg, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Post, Floydada, Crosbyton, Spur, Matador, Jayton, Dickens, Lake Alan Henry, White River Lake, Ralls, Lockney, Kalgary, Girard, Cone, South Plains, Dougherty, Justiceburg, Afton, Clairemont and Flomot. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather