WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

741 PM CDT Mon May 16 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY AND

NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND LAMB COUNTIES...

At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Amherst, or 8

miles northwest of Littlefield, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Littlefield, Olton, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton, Spade and

Springlake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE

CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS

COCHRAN COLLINGSWORTH CROSBY

DALLAM DEAF SMITH DONLEY

FLOYD GRAY HALE

HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY

HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON

LAMB LIPSCOMB LUBBOCK

MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE

OLDHAM PARMER POTTER

RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN

SWISHER WHEELER

