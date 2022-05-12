WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 12, 2022

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

315 AM CDT Thu May 12 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE

EXTREME SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE AND THE NORTHWESTERN SOUTH PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this

evening.

* Timing...Noon to 8 PM.

* Wind...Southwest at 15 to 20 mph at the 20 foot level.

* Humidity...As low as 5 percent.

* Fuels...Critically dry.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor

burning is discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create

rapid wildfire growth.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /12 PM MDT/ THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 10% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH

TO VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO, THE GUADALUPE

AND DELAWARE MOUNTAINS, AND CULBERSON COUNTY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains,

Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above

7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and

Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

* TIMING...This afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI...5 or critical.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather