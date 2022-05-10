WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

601 PM CDT Tue May 10 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR CASTRO COUNTY...

At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

Dimmitt, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 554 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

at Dimmitt measured a wind gust of 63 mph.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Dimmitt, Hart, and Nazareth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARMSTRONG CARSON COLLINGSWORTH

DEAF SMITH DONLEY GRAY

HEMPHILL HUTCHINSON MOORE

OLDHAM POTTER RANDALL

ROBERTS WHEELER

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY...

At 603 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Panther

Junction, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Panther Junction and Big Bend National Park.

HANSFORD LIPSCOMB OCHILTREE

SHERMAN

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pecos

and southeastern Crane Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 603 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20

miles east of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Bakersfield and Girvin.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 276 and 308.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

western and southwestern Texas.

LAT...LON 3071 10199 3059 10264 3078 10273 3109 10237

3107 10233 3103 10229 3104 10225 3103 10220

3101 10219 3100 10218

TIME...MOT...LOC 2303Z 244DEG 29KT 3078 10257

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY...SOUTHEASTERN PARMER...SOUTHERN CASTRO AND

LAMB COUNTIES...

At 603 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Muleshoe to 7 miles south of Earth to

6 miles northeast of Pep, moving northeast at 30 mph.

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 550 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

at Amherst measured a wind gust of 66 mph.

Littlefield, Olton, Hart, Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton, and

Springlake.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 556 PM CDT, the West Texas Mesonet

at Dimmitt measured a wind gust of 70 mph.

