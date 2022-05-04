WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

836 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL COTTLE COUNTY...

At 836 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of

Swearingen, or 15 miles east of Paducah, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east

central Cottle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

West Central Foard County in northern Texas...

South Central Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 836 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Crowell and Copper Breaks State Park.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Kinney County in south central Texas...

Western Uvalde County in south central Texas...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 835 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Spofford,

moving east at 45 mph.

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR Brackettville.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Uvalde, Brackettville, Spofford, Laguna, Dabney, Blewett, Cline,

Anacacho, Uvalde Estates, Turkey Mountain, and Fort Clark Springs.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Northwestern Foard County in northern Texas...

Southwestern Hardeman County in northern Texas...

* At 838 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of

Swearingen, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

Copper Breaks State Park.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can

develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL COTTLE COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this

thunderstorm.

