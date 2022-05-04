WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

444 PM CDT Wed May 4 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKENS AND EASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES...

At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of

Crosbyton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Crosbyton and Mcadoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern

Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Armstrong

and southeastern Carson Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles west of Claude, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Claude.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle

of Texas.

LAT...LON 3495 10150 3509 10162 3546 10120 3507 10109

TIME...MOT...LOC 2143Z 227DEG 29KT 3509 10145

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather