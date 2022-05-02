WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

130 PM CDT Mon May 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures from 31 to 37 degrees will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Bailey, Castro and Parmer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive

outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

