WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

519 PM CDT Sun May 1 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND

NORTHEASTERN YOAKUM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for

northwestern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN TERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES...

At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sundown, or 13

miles southwest of Levelland, moving north at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Levelland, Sundown, Whiteface and Opdyke West.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN TEXAS...SOUTHEASTERN CIMARRON...NORTHERN SHERMAN AND

NORTHEASTERN DALLAM COUNTIES...

At 520 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of

Stratford, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Guymon, Stratford, Goodwell, Optima, Eva, Griggs, Texhoma and

Sturgis.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

