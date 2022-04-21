WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

953 PM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN DICKENS AND SOUTHEASTERN CROSBY COUNTIES...

At 952 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of

White River Lake, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Spur, Dickens, White River Lake and Mcadoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

