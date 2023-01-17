TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 21, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1104 AM CST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Louisiana... Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening and continue falling to 23.6 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Wed Thu Fri Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.6 24.4 24.1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather