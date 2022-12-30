TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 30, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Orange County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 500 AM CST.

* At 200 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Beaumont, Nederland, Sour Lake, Nome, Hamshire, Bevil Oaks, China,

Rose City, Fannett and La Belle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

