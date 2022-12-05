TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

317 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Louisiana and

southeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

