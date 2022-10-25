TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 227 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Cameron and southwestern Calcasieu Parishes, central Jefferson, southwestern Newton, Orange and south central Jasper Counties through 330 AM CDT... At 226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pine Forest to near Port Acres to 10 miles east of High Island. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Vinton, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, Sabine National Wildlife, Mauriceville, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist. This includes the following highways... Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 848. Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3017 9413 3020 9410 3022 9412 3029 9410 3032 9343 2977 9348 2974 9375 2969 9384 2980 9391 2985 9379 2997 9376 3000 9379 2999 9386 2997 9384 2981 9395 2968 9384 2967 9405 2959 9428 TIME...MOT...LOC 0726Z 266DEG 40KT 3024 9400 2993 9406 2962 9423 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Most of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 2 AM to noon CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather