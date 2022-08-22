TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

704 PM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the

following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Avoyelles, Beauregard,

Rapides and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Northern Jasper,

Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Abundant moisture, a weak frontal boundary, and a series of

upper level disturbances will result in several rounds of

showers and storms. Some storms could produce very heavy

rainfall, leading to flooding in some locations.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

