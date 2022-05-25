TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 1122 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following areas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch is being cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather