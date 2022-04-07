TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 401 PM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022 ......RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEAST TEXAS ... .Strong northwesterly winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH will develop today in the wake of yesterday evening's cold front passage. These winds will stream much drier air into the region with relative humidity values ranging from 17 to 26 percent this afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST TEXAS... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 180, 201, 215, 216, 259, 260, 261, and 262. * WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity will range from 13 to 24 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this evening. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather