WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1012 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARRIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather