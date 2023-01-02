WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1209 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Trinity, southern Houston, east central Madison and central Walker

Counties through 1245 PM CST...

At 1209 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles west of Huntsville, moving north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Northwestern Huntsville and Crabbs Prairie.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3095 9543 3094 9543 3094 9542 3093 9541

3091 9541 3060 9564 3065 9579 3103 9573

TIME...MOT...LOC 1809Z 198DEG 33KT 3069 9569

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

