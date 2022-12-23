WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ HARD FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 720 PM CST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...HARD FREEZE WARNING ALSO IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures tonight in the teens to lower 20s. Low temperatures Saturday night just a few degrees warmer ranging from the upper teens to mid 20s. Hard freeze expected in the warned area both nights. * WHERE...Portions Southeast Texas excluding the immediate coast Saturday night. * WHEN...For the first Hard Freeze Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the second Hard Freeze Warning, from 7 PM Saturday to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Texas. * WHEN...Now through noon CST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another freeze is likely Saturday night but not quite as cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather