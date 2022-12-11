WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 621 AM CST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern and central Jackson County through 700 AM CST... At 620 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salem, or 15 miles northwest of Edna, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Edna, Ganado, Cordele and Morales. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 2918 9678 2917 9657 2903 9641 2890 9646 2897 9681 2902 9683 2903 9684 2906 9694 TIME...MOT...LOC 1220Z 280DEG 23KT 2908 9687 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather