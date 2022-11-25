WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 758 PM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazoria, Galveston and Harris. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 758 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Eastern Pasadena, League City, Texas City, La Porte, Alvin, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village, El Lago, Danbury, Clear Lake Shores, Hillcrest, Liverpool and Bacliff. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather