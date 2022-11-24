WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

600 PM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CST

FOR NORTHEASTERN GALVESTON COUNTY...

At 600 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Port Bolivar to near Galveston

Pier 21 to near Galveston Pleasure Pier, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Port Bolivar, Bolivar Peninsula and Crystal Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

