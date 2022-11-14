WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

405 PM CST Mon Nov 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Galveston and southeastern Brazoria Counties through 430 PM CST...

At 404 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

capable of producing a waterspout near Surfside Beach, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs

and blow around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Galveston Island West End, Surfside Beach, Oyster Creek and San Luis

Pass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 2887 9523 2891 9534 2916 9526 2908 9503

TIME...MOT...LOC 2204Z 207DEG 25KT 2894 9527

WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

