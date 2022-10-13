WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

800 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022

...Two strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central

Fort Bend, north central Brazoria and south central Harris Counties

through 830 PM CDT...

At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms

over Fort Bend Houston, or near the Fresno and Missouri City areas,

moving northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail along with

locally heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pearland, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, northwestern

Manvel, First Colony, Fresno, Greater Hobby Area, Meadows Place,

Arcola, Brookside Village, Iowa Colony, Westbury, Minnetex, Westwood,

Sienna Plantation, South Acres / Crestmont Park, Willowbend and

Central Southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 2940 9545 2956 9567 2974 9552 2959 9527

TIME...MOT...LOC 0058Z 225DEG 11KT 2958 9548

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

