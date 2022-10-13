WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 731 PM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fort Bend, north central Brazoria and south central Harris Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fresno, moving northeast at 5 to 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail and heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Western Pearland, Missouri City, northwestern Manvel, Fresno, Arcola, Iowa Colony, Sienna Plantation, Fort Bend Houston, Fondren Gardens, Central Southwest, Westbury, southeastern Riverstone, Willowbend, South Acres \/ Crestmont Park and Juliff. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 2941 9545 2954 9560 2966 9547 2957 9533 TIME...MOT...LOC 0029Z 226DEG 14KT 2953 9547 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather